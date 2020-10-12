Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

VKI stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

