ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. ICA Gruppen AB has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.