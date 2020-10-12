Exane Derivatives Has $69,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.