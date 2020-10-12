JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCDXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF opened at $17.85 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.