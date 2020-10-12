JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCDXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $17.85 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

Vermilion Energy Price Target Cut to $6.00
Wayfair Raised to Outperform at William Blair
New Gold Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Citizens Financial Services Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th
ICA Gruppen AB Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at DNB Markets
