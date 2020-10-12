Danske Lowers Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) to Sell

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Danske cut shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Kesko Oyj stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,200 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

