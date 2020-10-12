Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
VBF stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.46.
About Invesco Bond Fund
