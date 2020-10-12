Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

VBF stock opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.46.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

