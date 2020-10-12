Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Klepierre stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at ?24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

