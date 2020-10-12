HB Fuller Co (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

HB Fuller has raised its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. HB Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $49.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $343,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

