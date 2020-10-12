American Financial Group Inc (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $73.40 on Monday. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

