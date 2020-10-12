Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NHS opened at $11.42 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.80.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

