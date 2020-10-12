DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of DSL opened at $16.40 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

