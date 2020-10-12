DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on October 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of DSL opened at $16.40 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
