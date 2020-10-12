Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $19.25 on Monday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Dividend History for Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL)

