Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE:DBL opened at $19.25 on Monday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.
About Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund
