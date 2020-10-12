City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on October 30th

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

City has increased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

CHCO opened at $60.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

