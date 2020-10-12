BankUnited (BKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 30th

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.