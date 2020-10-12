Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on October 28th

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $445,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,287.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $431,600.00. Insiders have sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

