Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

