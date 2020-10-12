Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,148 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $57,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VCR opened at $246.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.45. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $251.74.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

