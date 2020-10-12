Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $58,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 509,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after buying an additional 449,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after buying an additional 393,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $105.45 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

