Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Wolfe Research started coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.