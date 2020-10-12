Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 318,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,156,000 after buying an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.33.

NYSE CMI opened at $223.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $225.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

