Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $60,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $158.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

