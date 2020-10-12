Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 57.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 347.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

