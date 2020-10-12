Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1,232.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,637,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,173,000 after buying an additional 1,514,668 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth $3,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at $478,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 150.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $506,000.

Shares of CATH opened at $42.90 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

