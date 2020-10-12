Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 100,020 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,020 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

ATVI opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.