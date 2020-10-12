Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 423 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $5,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $170.34 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

