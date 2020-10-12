Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,518.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,147,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 1,104,063 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

