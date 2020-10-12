CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in CSX by 23.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of CSX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of CSX opened at $78.48 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

