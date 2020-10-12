Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $960,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,372,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

