Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,695,000 after purchasing an additional 221,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after buying an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

