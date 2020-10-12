5,700 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 183.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,607,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,486,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after buying an additional 855,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,211,000 after buying an additional 676,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 586,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,546,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after buying an additional 582,570 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

