Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $317,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $237.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

