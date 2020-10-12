Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 114,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $115.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

