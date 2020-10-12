iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,577,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,032,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,947,000 after buying an additional 1,575,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,195,000 after acquiring an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,720,000 after acquiring an additional 162,333 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $160.35 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

