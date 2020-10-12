Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

PHYL opened at $39.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

