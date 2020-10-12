Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $325,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

Shares of ADBE opened at $502.16 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

