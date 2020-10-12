Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 184 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $239.54 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $239.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

