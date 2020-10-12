Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after buying an additional 235,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

