Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,566 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $346.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

