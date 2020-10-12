Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,732,608. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

