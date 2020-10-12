Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 69.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,941 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNP opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 75.35%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

