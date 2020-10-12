Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.24% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 279,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 118,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 151.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,550 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URA opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 100,020 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 423 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
CSX Co. Stock Holdings Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc.
