Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.24% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 279,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 118,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 151.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 115,550 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URA opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

