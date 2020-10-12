Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,622,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 96.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,723,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $341.81 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

