Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 919 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 21.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 13.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after purchasing an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,021,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $107.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.24.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

