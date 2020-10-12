Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 89.6% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 103,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,858 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

