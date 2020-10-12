Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,925 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $95.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

