Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,441 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,470.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.53.

NYSE:TER opened at $86.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.