Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vistra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

VST opened at $17.99 on Monday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

