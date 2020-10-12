Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock opened at $225.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

