Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 790,870 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after acquiring an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. CL King boosted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $82.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

