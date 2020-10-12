Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 223,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,042 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.20.

NYSE:NOC opened at $315.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.50 and a 200 day moving average of $324.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.